It’s that time of year again! On February 24, the biggest stars in Hollywood will gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 91st annual Academy Awards.

Some of this year’s nominations have already made history: Roma’s Best Picture nod is the first for Netflix, Spike Lee finally earned a best director nomination for BlacKkKlansman, Lady Gaga is the second person ever (after Mary J. Blige in 2018) to be nominated for both Best Original Song and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for A Star is Born, Black Panther is the first superhero flick up for Best Picture and Yalitza Aparicio is the first Latina Best Actress nominee in over a decade.

Also notable is the fact that this year’s Oscars will go on without a host for the first time since 1989. Comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from the role in December 2018 due to the major backlash he received after homophobic Tweets he wrote between July 2009 and January 2011 resurfaced. Thankfully, a slew of awesome presenters, such as Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Chadwick Boseman, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson will be there to ensure that the show goes on. And there’s no reason you can’t host your own viewing party — complete with delicious cocktails.

On February 13, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan invited Us to Las’ Lap, the cocktail bar he co-owns in New York City’s Lower East Side, and taught Us how to make the perfect cocktail to sip as you watch the night’s biggest moments (Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing! The rumored Avengers reunion! Glenn Close possibly nabbing her first trophy!) unfold.

“The drink sounds tough, but it’s actually pretty easy to put together,” the Creed star, 32, told Us. It involves muddling, which Jordan says is “my favorite part of the process.” It also incorporates Bacardi, St. Germain and Prosecco, so the Us Weekly’s Hottest Hunks nominee and rum connoisseur warns: “This drink is delicious, but strong.”

