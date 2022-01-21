Dan Hayhurst

Anderson wed her bodyguard in December 2020 during a Christmas Eve ceremony in the backyard of her Canadian home. “I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she gushed to the Daily Mail one month later.

Us confirmed in January 2022 that the model was divorcing Hayhurst after one year of marriage. “She was the one who ended her marriage to Dan,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “There was no final straw. She simply fell out of love.”