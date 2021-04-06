Moving on and moving out! Pete Davidson officially has his own bachelor pad after living in his mom’s basement for years.

The Saturday Night Live star, 27, teased his swanky new digs during a Zoom call that was uploaded to TikTok on Friday, April 2, saying, “I’m fully out!”

Davidson’s Staten Island, New York residence, listed by Laird Klein Sotheby’s International Reality, was sold for $1.2 million. The two bedrooms, two and half bathroom apartment is 1,592 square feet.

The comedian upgraded from a somewhat dark space at his mom’s house, which he previously bought with her, to a property that has expansive views of New York City, including glimpses of the Manhattan skyline and the Verrazzano Bridge. There are windows throughout the place, including in both bedrooms.

The master bedroom opens up to a private deck, which has a scenic view of the surrounding area and can accommodate multiple guests. The kitchen features updated appliances and an open floorplan expanding into a dining area and living room with a small nook that can double as an office.

The King of Staten Island actor has joked about his living situation over the years on SNL and during his own stand-up skits. The New York native previously gave fans an inside look at his mom’s basement in February 2020 while making a video for Netflix.

“What’s up guys? We are in my apartment slash basement in my mom’s house,” he said of the Staten Island digs. “I moved here, like, a year ago and built this weird little basement to stay away from f—king people.”

A year later, Davidson revealed he was ready to leave the nest during the February 20 episode of SNL.

“In some ways, I like the pandemic Valentine’s because it’s the first time being alone wasn’t my fault,” the Dirt actor said. “I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I’m officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go.”

Davidson told costar Colin Jost that he had to move out at this point, adding, “The thing is, my mom is a lot like this show. No matter what I do, I’m never asked to leave.”

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum’s move into his own space came one month after he sparked romance rumors with Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor. The pair were first spotted by fans in the U.K. together in March and later seen packing on the PDA in Caverswall, England.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the duo are “trying to make long distance work” as Dynevor, 25, works across the pond. “Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together,” the insider said. “They’re not looking to rush things.”

The source added: “They’re happy with each other. He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around.”

Scroll down to check out Davidson’s New York pad: