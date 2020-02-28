Pete-Davidson-Shows-Off-His-Basement-Apartment-in-His-Mom’s-House

Welcome to the cave! Pete Davidson showed off his basement apartment digs in Staten Island, New York, in a video from Netflix in honor of his special, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.

“What’s up guys? We are in my apartment slash basement in my mom’s house,” Davidson, 26, began his video interview, published on Thursday, February 27. “I moved here, like, a year ago and built this weird little basement to stay away from f—king people.”

The comedian then took his fans on a tour of his “cave” area, starting with his open-aired closet full of sweatshirts. He pulled out a Guns and Roses hoodie followed by a SpongeBob SquarePants yellow sweatshirt, which is one of his favorite designs.

Before taking followers to another room, Davidson revealed he also has Blockbuster sweatpants — even though the movie rental chain is no more. “I miss stealing DVDs,” he said under his breath.

Next up … the bathroom with a “porno shower.”

“Nobody’s been in it except me and the boys — not all at the same time,” the Saturday Night Live star joked to the camera. “I’ve never had my porno moment in there yet. It’s really hard to, too, when your mom is upstairs cooking and being like, ‘Dinner’s ready!’”

The New York native told his fans about some of his “favorite” items located throughout his space as some of his friends played video games in the background and another got a tattoo.

“My favorite thing here, it’s called a dust buster,” he revealed pointing out the cleaning tool. “How f—king sick is this?”

At one point in the tour, Davidson picked up a picture of himself with his grandfather and Judd Apatow.

“He told me he had Parkinson’s midway through the scene that I put him in. He said, ‘This director is taking a lot of takes. How much longer am I going to be on set, my Parkinson’s is acting up.’ And then Judd yelled, ‘Action!’ That’s how I found out my grandpa had Parkinson’s.”

Throughout the behind-the-scenes look at his bachelor pad, the King of Staten Island actor revealed some of the random things people have sent him since becoming famous, like Shaquille O’Neal’s shoe, which he keeps tucked behind a fake alien named Kevin.

Before wrapping up the tour, Davidson noted he has a John Mulaney jersey hanging up “because I can’t believe he’s my friend” and where his bedroom is located.

“This is my bedroom where nothing happens because I live with my mom,” he joked. His room does, however, store all of his sneakers, including a pair of SpongeBob collectables.

