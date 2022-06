Machine Gun Kelly

The Marmaduke star has known the musician (real name: Colson Baker) since 2017. Davidson has since made a cameo in MGK’s “LOCO” music video, and the duo teamed up in the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence. In March 2022, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actor told Howard Stern that Davidson will play some kind of role in his wedding to Megan Fox. “[He will] absolutely be standing there with me,” MGK explained. “We should mic him just for commentary.”