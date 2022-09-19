Bonding together. Princess Anne and first husband Captain Mark Phillips’ children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, paid their respects to their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Zara, 41, and Peter, 44, watched on as their mother, 72, joined her siblings King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. for the procession. Princess Anne later marched alongside Elizabeth’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

Mike Tindall, Zara’s husband, was also in attendance at the funeral service. The couple, who met in 2003, tied the knot eight years later at Edinburgh’s 17th-century Canongate Kirk. In 2014, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Mia Grace. Four years later, Zara gave birth to their second daughter, Lena Elizabeth, named after her great-grandmother.

“Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time.

“The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz,” the announcement continued. “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike’s parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

In March 2021, the twosome welcomed their third child, son Lucas Philip. The little one’s middle name is a nod to Zara’s grandfather Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.

Following the death of the queen, who passed away on September 8 at her estate in Scotland, Zara was seen wiping away tears alongside some of her cousins — including Prince Harry and Prince William — while admiring the flowers and heartfelt tributes left outside of Balmoral.

“The Queen has always adored Zara and is so proud of her riding success,” royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun in 2019. “They have a lot in common as they talk horses and the Queen has invested in several horses for her.”

Peter, for his part, walked behind the royal matriarch’s coffin during its procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, September 14, alongside his mother Anne, cousins Harry, 38, and William, 40, and uncles.

In 2016, Peter opened up about his close relationship with Elizabeth and what it was like to have the queen as a grandmother.

“We had great fun growing up on our holidays, going to stay with her at Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor and we were incredibly lucky to be able to share a lot of our childhood time with her,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain at the time. “She’s such an inspiration, not only to the country but to us as a family.

While neither Zara nor Peter’s children — daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, whom he shares with ex wife Autumn Kelly — were present for the late sovereign’s funeral on Monday, the rest of the royal family gathered to say their final goodbyes to the longest reigning monarch at Westminster Abbey.

Following the service, the casket will ultimately make its way to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, which will serve as the queen’s final resting place. Elizabeth will be “buried together” with her late husband, per the official royal website.

Scroll on for more photos of Anne’s children at the funeral: