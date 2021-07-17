Love Lives Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Erin Crabtree July 17, 2021 Shutterstock 14 4 / 14 1986 Charles and Camilla allegedly began having an affair in 1986, according to his authorized biography. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News