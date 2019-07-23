A day to remember! Prince Harry got the chance to meet with fellow conservationist Jane Goodall on Tuesday, July 23 — and their encounter began with an impromptu dance.

The 85-year-old primatologist held her sixth annual Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at St. George’s House, Windsor Castle — which is where the English royal wed his wife, Duchess Meghan — on Tuesday. During Harry’s attendance, the 34-year-old Duke performed an unrehearsed dance with Goodall.

Harry additionally demonstrated what’s known as a “chimp greeting,” where he bent down and patted Goodall’s head before they embraced in a warm hug. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram page noted that the dame taught Harry this gesture “when they first met” in December.

As the event progressed, Harry praised Goodall and her environmental efforts throughout the years.

“I’ve been admiring her work since I was a kid and it was so wonderful to find that she was even more amazing in person,” he shared with attendees, according to USA Today. “She even treated me to a chimp welcome which only Jane can do. Well … and chimps!”

Photos of Harry’s appearance at the gathering were also shared to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account. Two of the shots showed their greeting and dance, and the third pic showed Harry and Goodall posing with the event’s attendees.

Founded in 1991, Goodall’s Roots & Shoots is a service program for youth across the globe to promote respect and compassion for all living things. Harry’s attendance at Tuesday’s summit is fitting due to his work as a conservationist.

“His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centered approach,” the Sussex Royal Instagram post read. “In his roles as President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke has met young people from around the world who are leading the way with creative sustainability solutions and campaigns.”

Scroll below to see pics of Harry and Goodall at the sixth annual Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting!