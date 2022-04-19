Harry and Meghan Hire Barack Obama's Former Security Guard: What to Know

5. He Works for a Private Security Firm

After leaving the Secret Service, Sanchez became a vice president at TorchStone Global, a firm with offices in cities including New York City, Chicago, Boston and Palo Alto, California. “Mr. Sanchez specializes in conducting site security advances and criminal investigations, as well as physical, threat and vulnerability assessments to include protective intelligence investigations,” reads the security guard’s bio on the company’s website. “He also assists clients in achieving their desired level of protection in accordance with the Department of Homeland Security’s SAFETY Act. Christopher helps professional sports teams manage threats and increase opportunities to teams, players, ownership organizations and events by integrating key capabilities to help sports organizations and event venues manage threats to their brand, their teams and their fans.”