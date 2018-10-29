Duty calls! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who are expecting their first child together, stepped out in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, October 30.

The pair both sported black boots to attend the unveiling of The Queen‘s Commonwealth Canopy. Meghan, 37, who rocked a fitted navy blazer, held the 34-year-old prince’s hand as they made their way to the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who landed in Wellington on Sunday, October 28, also participated in a wellie wanging competition, in which people throw a Wellington boot as far as possible.

They are also set to visit Pillars, a charity for children of prisoners, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The group will then head to Viaduct Harbour and the Auckland War Memorial Museum on Tuesday.

Scroll through to see pics of the couple in Auckland: