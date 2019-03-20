The sweetest look into his future! Prince Harry appeared to be completely in his element as he engaged with children and played with a cute canine during his visit to St. Vincent’s Catholic Primary School on Wednesday, March 20.

Harry, 34, beamed with pride as he bent down to shake hands with the youths, who couldn’t contain their excitement with big smiles on their faces. Whether he was responding to Winnie the dog’s enthusiastic reaction to meeting him, or high-fiving a little boy during an activity, it’s safe to say the former military pilot was as comfortable as can be with everything thrown his way.

“Thank you to the children of @StVincentsActon (and Winnie the dog!) for the warm welcome today for The Duke of Sussex ahead of today’s tree planting in support of the @QueensCanopy, together with the @WoodlandTrust,” a tweet from Kensington Palace alongside a video of the students cheering Harry on read.

Though Harry’s wife, Duchess Meghan, was visibly absent for the outing, the couple — who wed in May 2018 — will soon have their own little one to interact with. The couple announced in October 2018 that they are expecting their first child this spring.

Harry and the former Suits star, 37, paid a visit to New Zealand House in London on Tuesday, March 19, to honor the victims of the Christchurch tragedy that left 50 people dead and dozens more injured when a gunman opened fire at two mosques in New Zealand.

In the coming weeks ahead of the arrival of baby Sussex — who is due in late April or early May — Meghan will lessen her royal duties, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter told Us Weekly in February. However, for the time being, the mom-to-be “really feels great and is enjoying the busy work schedule she has at the moment,” according to a royal source.

Scroll down to see pictures of Harry’s solo outing to St. Vincent’s Catholic Primary School.