The Courtship

Some of the tension between William and Harry dates back to 2016 when the Archewell cofounder started dating Meghan. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand‘s book Finding Freedom, William encouraged his brother to take it slow with the Suits alum, but Harry didn’t appreciate the advice. “Harry was pissed off … that his brother would ask such a thing,” the authors wrote.