The Tell-All Interview

Things between Harry and his relatives hit a boiling point in March 2021 when he and Meghan sat down for their tell-all interview, which aired on CBS. Among many shocking revelations, the one that stood out the most was the Bench author’s allegation that a member of the royal family had asked pointed questions about the color of Archie’s skin before his birth.

Later in the year, a book alleged that Charles was the person who made the skin color comments, but the prince denied the claims, telling Us in a statement, “This is fiction and not worth further comment.” According to Scobie, the heir to the throne reportedly consulted lawyers as well.