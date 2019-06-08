There he is! Prince Louis joined dad Prince William, mom Duchess Kate, brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time during his Trooping the Colour debut on Saturday, June 8.

The little one was sporting a white button-down shirt with blue embroidery similar to his brother, while his sister sported a blue-and-white collared dress. Prince William, 36, wore his usual military uniform and Duchess Kate, 37, looked lovely in a pale yellow ensemble with a matching hat.

An insider confirmed the news of his debut at Queen Elizabeth II‘s 93rd birthday parade to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 5.

The little prince just celebrated a birthday of his own — his 1st! To ring in the big day on April 23, Duchess Kate released three never-before-seen photos she took of her youngest dressed in sweaters while playing outdoors.

The following month, more photos of the toddler were released in which Louis can be seen walking around and exploring the garden that his mother designed for the Chelsea Flower Show. In one pic, he’s heading towards the camera, and in another, he is riding a rope swing with his dad, Prince William.

“In recent years, I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” Kate said of her garden at the time. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

And eagle-eyed fans spotted another surprise in the garden images: hand-me-downs! Viewers noticed that Louis was wearing a pair of nautical red-and-white striped shorts that his older brother, Prince George wore on a 2014 trip to Australia and New Zealand.

See the adorable pics of Prince Louis with his family!