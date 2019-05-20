Anyone who grew up with siblings knows that hand-me-down clothes are a right of passage, and, as it turns out, even royals aren’t immune to it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton treated the world to new photos of their adorable brood visiting the Duchess’ new “Back to Nature” garden at the Chelsea Flower Show on Sunday, May 19, and eagle-eyed royal style watchers immediately took note that Prince Louis is rocking a pair of shorts from his older brother’s closet.

The first time we saw the nautical red-and-white striped shorts it was April 2014 and a then-nine-month-old Prince George was accompanying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on a three-week royal tour of Australia and New Zealand. During a visit to Canberra, the future king rocked the shrunken bottoms with a matching red sweater and white polo shirt. He finished off the preppy look with socks and Mary Janes.

Flash forward to May 2019, and his baby brother is giving the knee-length design a new lease on life (and a fresh sartorial spin!). The 13-month-old was photographed wearing the same button-pocket shorts — but this time with blue accents. He sported a navy blue cardigan with a light blue Peter Pan-collar shirt, dark blue socks and buckle-up brogues.

Oh, and if that handsome hand-me-down moment wasn’t enough, rumor has it Princess Charlotte may have worn the striped style at some point in between.

Speaking of Charlotte, the newly minted four year old seemingly got in on the hand-me-down action in the portraits celebrating her birthday on May 2. In one of the photos shot by her mama, the pint-size princess is seen sitting in the grass in a floral-print dress and navy slip-on sneakers.

Many have speculated that those lace-less kicks are the same ones Prince George was seen wearing at a polo match in June 2018. At the sporting event, the cutie rocked the cap-toe shoes with shorts and a polo shirt.

When you consider the Cambridge kids are the sons and daughter of one of the world’s most famous and adept wardrobe recyclers (hi, Duchess Kate!), it should come as no surprise that they are learning the art of the royal re-wear at a very young age.

