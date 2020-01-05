Stepping out in style. Duchess Kate and Prince William attended a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, along with Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday, January 5.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, sported a purple coat accessorized with a navy hat and brown suede boots. Kate found herself matching with the Queen, 93, who arrived wearing an all-purple ensemble, including a skirt, a jacket and a matching hat and brooch. The royals last attended St. Mary Magdalene Church for their annual Christmas Day service on December 25.

Kate appeared more comfortable in her church outfit this time around than the one she wore for the Christmas Day service. Metro reported that Kate told one of her fans, Rachel Anvil, that she regretted wearing her Catherine Walker coat.

“Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot. She said, ‘I really shouldn’t have worn this,’” Anvil’s mother Karen told the publication.

Although Kate might have been a little uncomfortable on Christmas Day, she wrapped up 2019 on a high note. She and William took a fond look back at the year in a video montage posted via Instagram on December 30.

“To all the fantastic organisations and inspirational people we met and worked with in 2019: Thank you for a wonderful year, and see you in 2020!” the pair captioned the post.

The video featured the royal couple’s best moments of 2019 including sweet moments of PDA between William and Kate and adventures with their three children, George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 20 months. The birth of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, and his christening, also made the cut for the best memories of the year.

However, 2019 wasn’t without some difficult times for the royal family. Harry, 35, revealed in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in October, that he and William aren’t as close as they used to be.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” the Duke of Sussex explained at the time. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Scroll down to see pictures of the royals’ Sunday church outing.