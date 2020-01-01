



A wonderful royal year, indeed! Duchess Kate and Prince William reflected on their “wonderful” year ahead of the new decade with a video featuring their children as well as Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the clip via Instagram on Monday, December 30, complete with a look back at their massive year. “2019 in Review,” the couple captioned the collage of their biggest moments over the past 12 months.

The video gave followers an inside look at what it’s like to live a year in the shoes of the royal family with glimpses at the galas they attended and charities they’ve been a part of this year.

“To all the fantastic organisations and inspirational people we met and worked with in 2019: Thank you for a wonderful year, and see you in 2020!” the couple added.

Throughout the photo and video montage, there are moments of PDA between Kate and William as well as sweet memories with their three children, George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 20 months.

Some of the family fun included the opening of a garden the duchess designed at the Chelsea Flower Show in May and George and Charlotte’s first day of school. There are also clips of the pair tasting beer in Ireland, experiencing other cultures side-by-side and on tour all over the world. They attended sporting events together and visited children’s hospitals and, of course, Prince George’s cooking with his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was featured.

Plus, the pair highlighted more times with the Queen at Buckingham Palace and the birth of their nephew, Archie, along with his christening — and the family’s formal portrait from that monumental day, featuring the baby’s proud dad and mom.

Kate and William’s video also showcased the duchess’ fun day at Wimbledon with Meghan, where they cheered on the former Suits star’s pal Serena Williams.

Harry admitted in a documentary that aired in October that he and his big brother hadn’t been seeing eye to eye lately.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens. But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me,” he said at the time.

He added: “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

While Prince William’s brother isn’t featured in any other photos in his montage, the Sussex family shared their own year in review video on Tuesday, December 31, that showed a picture of the two princes and their father, Prince Charles, at Archie’s christening.

“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex captioned their slideshow. “We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness. – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The new parents also shared a picture of 7-month-old Archie in Canada with Harry while on vacation this December to round out their clips.