Royally cute! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent 2019 stealing the show at one royal engagement after another.

From Prince William and Duchess Kate’s eldest, 6, sitting in the front seat on the way to Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas lunch to their daughter, 4, sticking her tongue out during a sailing trip, the royal kids are full of surprises.

The three children welcomed a younger cousin in May when Duchess Meghan gave birth to her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and “they dote on him,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “Charlotte treats Meghan and Harry’s son like a little doll and is always asking after him.”

She and George are just as sweet with their younger brother, 19 months, and always “include Louis in their activities [and] have a blast playing together.” Charlotte, especially, is “a bit of a tomboy and loves climbing and sports.”

The insider went on to tell Us that the members of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s brood “get along … the majority of the time.” The source noted, “Although Charlotte’s much bossier than George, she looks up to him. They squabble over small things like toys.”

But when they are getting along, George, Charlotte and Louis “love playing together and being creative,” another source told Us in October. “Painting, baking and building things are all activities they enjoy.”

The princes and princess already have much different personalities, the insider revealed. “Charlotte’s extremely confident and loves attention, whereas George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell,” the source said. “George is always looking out for his younger brother and sister and is already showing traits of making an excellent leader. [Louis is] a real mommy’s boy.”

2019 may be George, Charlotte and Louis’ last year as a trio since William, 37, and Kate, also 37, “would love to have one more child.”

