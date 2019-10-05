Like father, like son! Prince George cheered alongside his dad, Prince William, as the family took in a soccer game.

William, 37, George, Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte watched as Norwich City played Aston Villa in Norwich, England, on Saturday, October 5. The 6-year-old prince stole the show, however, standing by his father with a serious look on his face during the match. The resemblance was impossible to ignore.

The Duke of Cambridge wore a blue sweater, while George sported a red polo. William led his eldest son out of the bleachers at one point, guiding him as they walked away.

Kate, 37, also shared a tender moment with William. The couple, who are also parents of 17-month-old son Prince Louis, laughed together as they engaged in a private chat.

George seems to be an avid soccer fan like his father. The royal showed off a team England jersey with the Royal Arms of England crest in photos released in honor of his 6th birthday in July. He also proudly displayed his missing teeth in the shots. Kate took the pics in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace in London.

The future king of England enjoys ballet too. Lara Spencer took heat in August when she poked fun at his interest in dance on Good Morning America. “My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” she later wrote via Instagram. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”

In between extracurricular activities, George’s parents are preparing him to one day ascend to the throne. “William talks to George about what being a royal means,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “He does so in a very simple manner because he doesn’t want his son to feel overwhelmed at such a young age.”

The insider noted that William details his eldest child’s complicated future by drawing pictures and using metaphors. “He’ll explain things as if he’s reading from a children’s storybook,” the source revealed. “So it’s fun for George.”

Scroll to see more photos of the royal family’s outing!