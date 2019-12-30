Don’t think the royals are just like Us? Think again. Kate Middleton dressed in her Christmas best, but as it turns out, she has some regrets.

The duchess’ Christmas outfit was, as expected, all sorts of spectacular. She donned a long gray Catherine Walker coat with a faux fur neckline and a stylish belted waist. But as wonderful as that statement-making number was to look at, it apparently wasn’t so comfortable to wear.

Metro was the first to report that Middleton regretted wearing the winter coat. On Wednesday, December 25, the royal told one of her fans, 19-year-old Rachel Anvil, that she should have worn a lighter topper. Anvil’s mother, Karen, told the British publication, “Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot. She said, ‘I really shouldn’t have worn this.'”

Nevertheless, the royal managed to look as comfortable as ever for church on Christmas day. She coordinated with Princess Charlotte, pairing the infamous coat with a dark green hat that matched the little one’s jacket. The duchess even wore a clutch in the same hue for a finished result that made for the cutest mother-daughter moment.

While Rachel spoke with Middleton on Christmas, Karen talked to the royal’s 4-year-old daughter. “I’m there talking to Charlotte about dolls, and my daughter’s talking about fashion with Kate. It wasn’t fake; it was a genuine discussion,” she explained. “It was about a minute, but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend.”

The takeaway from the experience is that not only does Middleton treats fans like BBFs but she, too, deals with fashion mishaps — even if it’s not as frequently as the rest of us. It’s been a while since she dealt with a mistake of similar proportions. In 2015, the royal (known for her perfect bouncy blowout) revealed that she regretted the long side bangs she debuted that fall.

The Sun reported that Middleton told her friends at the time, “I was a bit unsure about it. I call it my mum fringe.”