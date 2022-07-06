Hanging with the royals! As Prince William and Duchess Kate attended a charity polo match together, they had a VIP guest in attendance — their pooch, Orla.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, attended the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club on Wednesday, July 6, where Orla was frequently spotted at their side.

The mother of three — she shares Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with William — was spotted wearing a white dress as she bent down to pet her faithful canine companion. The military veteran, who competed in Wednesday’s charity game, was also photographed walking Orla alongside his wife, whom he wed in April 2011.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in January 2021 that the royal couple received Orla as a gift from Kate’s brother, James Middleton, in 2020 ahead of the death of their dog Lupo.

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,” William and Kate wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much.”

The pair previously welcomed Lupo in 2011 as a wedding present from the Ella & Co founder, 35.

“Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog,” Middleton — who married Alizee Thevenet in September 2021 — wrote via Instagram after Lupo’s death. “For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.”

He added: “There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I’ve said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo. Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy.”

William, Kate and their three children have since found solace in Orla following the loss of the late Cocker Spaniel pup. Orla even had a starring role in Charlotte’s annual birthday portrait earlier this year. To celebrate their daughter’s 7th birthday in May, the duchess shared a handful of photos taken at the family’s Norfolk, England, residence, of the princess cuddling the dog.

Scroll below to see photos of William and Kate’s public outing with Orla: