Royals Prince William and Duchess Kate Join Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla for Rare Joint Engagement at Military Facility By Meredith Nardino February 11, 2020 Shutterstock 11 7 / 11 Happy Family Charles and Camilla walked happily alongside William and Kate on the basketball court. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News