Royals

Prince William and Duchess Kate Join Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla for Rare Joint Engagement at Military Facility

By
Prince William and Duchess Kate Join Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla for Rare Joint Engagement at Military Facility
 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
11
3 / 11

Stronger Than Ever

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they stepped out in matching navy blue ensembles.

Back to top