Princely PDA! Duchess Kate and Prince William shared a super rare public kiss during their latest appearance at a polo match.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, planted a kiss on his wife, 40, on Wednesday, July 6, following his participation in the Royal Polo Cup in Windsor, England. The duo, who occasionally hold hands at their appearances, don’t often engage in much PDA, but they were photographed embracing after the event, and at one point, William even placed his hand on the small of Kate’s back.

For the polo match, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a sleeveless white dress with black trim designed by Emilia Wickstead, which she accessorized with tortoiseshell sunglasses and earrings. The former military pilot, for his part, changed into a light blue shirt, white pants and navy sneakers after his participation in the match.

The pair were also joined at the event by their dog, Orla, who joined the family in 2020 ahead of the death of their previous dog, Lupo. Both pooches were gifts from Kate’s brother, James Middleton.

Earlier this week, the twosome sat side-by-side at Wimbledon, where they watched the quarterfinals with Kate’s parents, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton.

The royal couple — who share Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — are gearing up for a big move out of Kensington Palace, which they’ve called home since 2013. The duo, who tied the knot in 2011, reside in Apartment 1A, which was previously occupied by Queen Elizabeth II‘s sister, Princess Margaret.

“Kate and William are moving to Windsor to be closer to the queen and Carole, who is always on hand to look after the kids when the Cambridges need to travel back and forth from London,” an insider told Us Weekly of the couple last month, adding that the duo considered the changing needs of their kids when deciding on the move.

“Charlotte can go horse riding in the open air and George can play football on extensive grounds,” the source explained. “Louis loves being close to his great-grandma, and he’s going to take tennis lessons this summer. They’re starting over there, and George, Charlotte and Louis are really excited about going to a new school and being in the countryside in the fresh air where there’s lots of space for them to play freely.”

