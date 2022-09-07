Back in session! Prince William and Duchess Kate recently attended school orientation for their three children — who looked sleek in their new matching uniforms.

George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, walked hand in hand with their parents as they made their way to the Lambrook School in Berkshire, U.K. for some pre-session activities before the year officially begins.

All three children donned the matching summer uniforms, which according to Lambrook’s dress code, is required until the first Exeat of the fall term. Prince George and Prince Louis both sported short-sleeve white button-down shirts with a blue and green check print, navy Bermuda shorts, navy socks and black dress shoes. Charlotte, for her part, wore a short sleeve blue button-down dress and loafers that matched her brothers.

The duke and duchess, both 40, also looked chic in their own right, with Kate rocking a rust-colored dress with tan pumps and a new haircut fresh for the occasion. Prince William, meanwhile, opted for a navy suit with a light blue collared shirt — an ensemble that perfectly complimented his children’s ensembles.

In August, Us Weekly confirmed that the three royal kids would be attending school together for the very first time.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022,” Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively, and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s.”

Headmaster at the Lambrook School, Jonathan Perry, added: “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

The new school, located about 15 minutes from Windsor Castle, offers boarding options, but the children are all expected to be day students at the institution.

“This decision was driven by William and Kate’s desire to have as normal a family life as possible,” an insider told Us in June of the couple’s choice to enroll the kids at Lambrook.

The choice to attend the preparatory came after Us confirmed that William and Kate were moving out of their longtime home at Kensington Palace in London and relocating to Windsor in order to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II.

“Charlotte can go horse riding in the open air and George can play football on extensive grounds,” an insider told Us in June. “Louis loves being close to his great-grandma, and he’s going to take tennis lessons this summer. They’re starting over there, and George, Charlotte and Louis are really excited about going to a new school and being in the countryside in the fresh air where there’s lots of space for them to play freely.”

