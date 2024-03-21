Prince William has continued to step out at multiple public appearances despite wife Princess Kate Middleton’s ongoing photo editing scandal.

Kensington Palace confirmed in January 2024 that Kate underwent a successful “planned abdominal surgery.” Amid her recovery, Kate canceled all official outings until after Easter, leading royal watchers to launch speculative theories about her whereabouts.

Kate attempted to soothe online concerns on U.K. Mother’s Day 2024, posting a new photo with her three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — via social media that William had seemingly taken. The portrait was immediately flagged by several news outlets for alleged image manipulation, which Kate later admitted.

William, who initially canceled his January appearances to assist Kate’s recovery, has not further addressed the scandal as he continues to step out in public with a giant grin on his face.

Keep scrolling to see every photo of William since Kate’s scandal: