On their best behavior! Prince George and Princess Charlotte stuck close to the other bridesmaids and pageboys as they escorted Princess Eugenie down the aisle at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12.

Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, were escorted inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after Duchess Kate and Prince William were already at their seats next to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Charlotte waved to the crowd and was later reunited with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

The bridesmaids looked adorable in white dresses and green sashes, which featured a big bow in the back. Borrallo handed them little bouquets of flowers as other guests filed in.

Prince Charles later arrived in a separate car followed by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Moments later, Princess Eugenie walked down the aisle as Kate and William beamed at their children. Their third child, 5-month-old Prince Louis, did not attend the ceremony.

