July 1947: Engagement Announced

Elizabeth and Philip’s engagement was announced in the court circular. “It is with the greatest of pleasure that the King and Queen announce the betrothal of their dearly beloved daughter, the Princess Elizabeth, to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten RN, son of the late Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Andrew … to which union the King has gladly given his consent,” the statement read.

Philip reportedly proposed to Elizabeth the prior summer, with King George VI agreeing to the union on the condition that the engagement would be announced after Elizabeth’s 21st birthday.