Royals Queen Elizabeth II: She’s Just Like Us! By Sarah Hearon 7 hours ago Geoffrey Robinson/Shutterstock 11 6 / 11 She Takes the Bus The train isn’t the only form of public transportation the queen has been spotted on. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option 9 Extremely Flattering Retro One-Piece Swimsuits for Every Body Type These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News