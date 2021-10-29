Doctors Advise Rest

Following her virtual meeting on October 28, the queen was advised by her doctors to rest for “at least” two weeks, according to Buckingham Palace.

“Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,” the October 29 statement continued.

She will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on November 13 — but intends to be present for the National Service of Remembrance the following day.