How They Feel About ‘The Bachelor’ Now

As for how they feel about the franchise, James told Us: “We’re just living in real-life. We’re just enjoying where we’re at. And we’re not on TV anymore. So we’re just trying to live in the moment.”

Kirkconnell added that they have a “normal relationship” now, but root for the show from “afar,” explaining: “Everyone that goes through that show, I’m really rooting for them. I’m really happy for Susie [Evans] and Clayton [Echard], they seem like they’re really, really happy right now. I’m really rooting for Rachel [Recchia] and Gabby [Windey]. They seem very happy obviously.”

“There’s no hard feelings whatsoever,” James noted. “We want the best for Michelle [Young], everybody. At the end of the day, like, you want people to meet their person, and if they do it on the show, that’s a blessing. I’m so fortunate that things have worked out the way [it did] with Rachael and I hope that everyone who goes on the show can find, you know, their Rachael, their person.”