Showing their support. Actress Jenny Mollen received an influx of well-wishes from celebrities including Rachel Bilson, Krysten Ritter, Erika Christensen and more after revealing that she accidentally dropped her 5-year-old son, Sid, on his head.

The Live Fast Die Hot author, 39, was open with fans about the scary incident with her eldest child that she shares with actor Jason Biggs. (The couple also have son Lazlo, 18 months).

“On Saturday evening, I dropped my son on his head causing him to fracture his skull and landing him in the ICU,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 17.

It’s not the first mishap the couple has experienced with their little ones: Lazlo was bit by a dog on Thanksgiving, which caused the comedian to lose it. “He is totally fine. He’s completely okay,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “I’ve just been having a… mental breakdown over it as a mom. But, tomorrow marks a week since it happened. I have to like pull my s— together. I wrote about it, and I’m feeling better.”

Luckily, Sid is also on the mend. “It has been a traumatic week but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely,” Mollen wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “He is also eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones and plans to try cherry dipped soon.”

The Amateur Night star thanked the medical staff at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, as well as her husband, 40, for helping her through their trying time: “But @biggsjason Thank god for you! Thank god, thank god, thank god.”

She concluded, “My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone.”

Mollen was right — the messages of support from those experiencing similar situations came pouring in.

