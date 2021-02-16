On Hannah Brown’s Controversy and Her Deleting Her ‘Southern Belle’ Pic

First, Lindsay commented on the 2013 photo resurfacing of Brown resurfacing. “I think there is a reason that her comments on the situation lacked substance,” she wrote before answering a question about her thoughts on the photo now being deleted from Brown’s Instagram.

“Wait seriously? This is why actions speak louder than words,” the former attorney wrote. “This is why we have uncomfortable conversations and this could have really been a big teaching moment. We can’t continue on a path of pretending things did not happen or running away from them. We do not ‘learn and grow’ from that.”

Brown’s photo was from the presentation of the Tuscaloosa Belles, a charity organization that encourages women to learn and become involved in the community.