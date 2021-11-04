A ‘Martyr’

Lindsay reflected on the reaction to her interview with Harrison. “That was it for me when I saw how the audience — and even people who didn’t watch the show — reacted to me doing what I’m supposed to do in the confines of my job, my job description, asking a question. He responded. It’s a question I would’ve asked anybody who was affiliated with the franchise because that’s what was relevant to what was happening on that season, and somehow it became my fault,” she said. “To strip away everything, there’s only one reason that you could think that it was my fault — because you have certain preconceived notions that are attached to me because of my skin color than you do versus somebody else.”

She subsequently became villainized as “a person who likes to cancel people,” which she denied being. “Then to add on top of it, Chris became a martyr for cancel culture to a huge audience, and so people who didn’t watch the show then started to say, ‘Oh, she canceled him,’ and then I got attached to that as well,” she recalled. “So it went beyond just what happened with the show and that interview.”