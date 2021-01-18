Looking back at it all. Rachel Uchitel opened up about her relationship with Tiger Woods for the first time during part two of HBO’s Tiger documentary, which aired on Sunday, January 17. However, she made it clear that despite being referred to as a “mistress,” that’s not who she is at all.

“I think people forget how badly I was treated, and the things that people really did to me, and that I couldn’t go anywhere, and I was blamed for a lot of stuff,” Uchitel, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on January 11. “For 10 years, I’ve lived with that same scrutiny. I cannot go places without people still talking to me that same way. I don’t think people really realize that, that I’m still treated that same way.”

Although she was one of the many women involved with the golfer, 45, during his marriage to Elin Nordegren, the Celebrity Rehab alum is done being identified that way.

“I don’t necessarily want to make this a man vs. woman thing, but in a lot of situations, the women get stuck with the stigma and cannot get away from it, and they just get pigeonholed in this thing,” she told Us. “The comments of ‘home-wrecker,’ ‘mistress,’ ‘slut,’ ‘whore’ and the blame just get put on you, and you can’t get away.”

She’s hopeful that speaking out in the documentary will help “get rid of the shame” and “get the shackles off” when it comes to the negative attention.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times published on Sunday, the Alaska native opened up about struggling to find work after the scandal and being turned down for jobs despite her successful resume.

“I would love some opportunity because I haven’t been able to get a real, normal, sustainable job for the last 10 years,” she said, adding that she was denied jobs at MSNBC and Bloomberg. “I would love to go work in a newsroom again. I would love to do something normal again. They’ve told me flat out that I’m too scandalous.”

Currently, she’s working to raise awareness about love addiction with a recovery center called Transcend.

