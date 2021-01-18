Breaking her silence. Rachel Uchitel shared new details of her relationship with Tiger Woods during his marriage to Elin Nordegren in part two of the HBO documentary, Tiger.

In part one of the film, which aired on January 10, the golfer’s former teachers and family friends shared insight into his complicated relationship with his father, Earl Woods, and Tiger’s rise to fame. The first installment ended with Uchitel, one of Tiger’s many alleged mistresses, asking the cameras, “OK. So, what do you want me to talk about?”

During part two, which aired on Sunday, January 17, Uchitel spilled all, including how she met Tiger while working at a New York City nightclub.

“One night I was working at the club and I saw Tiger sipping his drink, talking to nobody,” she recalled. “As I went to leave, he took my phone number and the car probably hadn’t even gotten to the light at the corner, he started texting me. He said something like, ‘When can I see you again?’ It was intimidating, this was Tiger Woods. I knew he was married, I knew he had responsibilities. He said, ‘I want you to fly to Orlando and I’ll come see you there.'”

Tiger married Nordegren in 2004, seven years after he won his first major, the 1997 Masters. The pair went on to welcome daughter Sam in 2007 and son Charlie in 2009. The same year his son was born, the athlete’s personal life blew up in his face.

“I regret that he was married, and I regret the mistakes that I made, but people came at me like they wanted to blame me for the fact that a married man cheated on his wife,” Uchitel said in the doc. “It was like I was the only one that was responsible for Tiger’s action. My name was getting dragged through the mud.”

Tiger marked the first time Uchitel spoke freely about her romance with the golf pro. “I needed to speak for me,” she told Us Weekly ahead of Sunday’s installment. “It’s one way to get the shackles off me. It’s one way for me to get rid of the shame and for me to feel like I get to speak regardless of what people think.”

Uchitel continued: “In a lot of scenarios the men get to have a comeback and the women don’t. I don’t necessarily want to make this a man vs. a woman thing, but in a lot of situations, the women get stuck with the stigma and cannot get away from it, and they just get pigeonholed in this thing. The comments of ‘home-wrecker,’ ‘mistress,’ ‘slut,’ ‘whore’ and the blame just get put on you, and you can’t get away.”

Tiger, for his part, was not interviewed for the film, which his agent slammed in a statement earlier this month. “Just like the book it is based off of, the upcoming HBO documentary is just another unauthorized and salacious outsider attempt to paint an incomplete portrait of one of the greatest athletes of all-time,” Mark Steinberg said in a statement to Golfworld, referring to Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict’s biography.

Part one and two of Tiger are currently streaming on HBO Max. Scroll through for the biggest takeaways from part two: