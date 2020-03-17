Love Lives

Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer and Ex-Husband Mario Singer’s Relationship Timeline

By
Quarantine Reunion Ramona Singer Ex-Husband Mario Relationship Timeline
 
February 2018

While Mario continued to see Kasey, they didn’t last. News broke of their split in February 2018.

 

