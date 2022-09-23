Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Relationship Timeline

September 2022

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the country crooner opened up about how she and Linn took their long-term friendship to the next level.

“Right before the pandemic, January of 2020, I had gone out to L.A. to shoot Young Sheldon. Well, an old friend of mine that I had met in ’91 on The Gambler movie, Rex Linn, was also doing Young Sheldon. So he texted me and said ‘Hey, you’re coming out to L.A., let’s have dinner.’ And I said, ‘OK.’”

The Big Sky star went on to share details of the pair’s romance — they nicknamed each other the “Tots” — and what types of treats her beau sends while she’s on the road, including steaks, lobster and pecan pie.

“He’s just a sweetheart,” she said of the actor.