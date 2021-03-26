September 2011

Witherspoon raved about Toth’s bond with Ava and Deacon shortly after their nuptials. “I got lucky. I did. I got very lucky. He’s so wonderful with the children. I’m very blessed,” she told Marie Claire. “Somebody close to me once said, ‘Oh, no man will ever accept your children.’ And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life. And until I got remarried, I don’t think I realized how stressed I was. I feel so much relief. I don’t think I realized how stressed I was being a single parent. It was really, really stressful. It’s not easy on anybody. It’s really traumatic.”