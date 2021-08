Hanging With Hudson

The two were spotted on a walk in Laguna Beach, California, pushing Hudson, who was born in September 2019, in a stroller. The August 2021 outing came just after a source told Us Weekly that the Jerry Maguire star is “getting along well with Hudson.”

The insider continued, “Renée is very kind and caring. … She’s never had a child so is enjoying playing with him and watching Ant as a father.”