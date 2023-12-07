Ant Anstead is ready to have a cozy holiday with girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

“Tis the season ….. 🎄 x,” Anstead, 44, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 7, alongside a series of photos of his decorated Christmas tree.

The tree featured several ornaments including some traditional bulbs and festive family-themed trinkets. One shot showed off a custom ornament with a festive red truck that had two people inside who represented Anstead and Zellweger, 54. Anstead’s caricature donned a green Santa hat while the actress rocked a red cap. The car also had the year 2021 written on the bottom, which is the year the couple began dating.

In addition to the memento, Anstead’s tree also featured several decorations for his 4-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. One included a penguin with his son’s photo placed inside plus a homemade felt stocking with his little one’s nickname “Hudzo” written across the front.

Anstead enlisted the help of Hudson to decorate the tree and snapped a photo of his son placing a confetti-filled bulb on a branch. Anstead also placed miniature British and Norwegian flags to represent his and Zellweger’s heritage.

Zellweger and Anstead were first linked in June 2021. The romance came shortly after he finalized his divorce from Hall, 40, whom he was married to for nearly two years. (Christina, for her part, has since moved on with husband Joshua Hall, whom she wed in April 2022.)

The actress and the television personality met while filming an episode of Anstead’s Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, which aired in August 2021. That same month, Zellweger and Anstead made their official debut as a couple at the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California.

In April, the pair celebrated their second anniversary together. Anstead shared a series of photos of the duo to commemorate the milestone. “Two years of magic 💫💫x,” he captioned the post.

As Anstead and Zellweger’s connection has blossomed, so has her relationship with his children. In addition to Hudson, Ant is also the father of daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

“Renée gets along really well with Ant’s children and they spend a lot of quality time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “Despite being in the public eye, Renée and Ant love just hanging out at home with the kids, watching movies and making dinner together. They enjoy a very low-key lifestyle.”

In July, Zellweger attended a formal event with Ant and his older children. Ant posted several shots from the occasion.

“How it started, “How it ended 😂,” he captioned the snaps which started with a photo of the group dressed up and smiling together and ended with a blurry selfie of them inside the party.