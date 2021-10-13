The $25 Million

In August 2021, the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case for Girardi Keese sued Erika for $25 million. According to court documents obtained by Us, the trustee accused the reality star of knowing that the firm paid her expenses for at least 12 years. The trustee requested that the court order here to pay back the $25 million she allegedly spent plus interest. The suit also argued that she should be personally held responsible for the funds even though the money allegedly went to her company, EJ Global LLC. “She attempts to create a distinction between handling her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly,” the documents read. “The distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration, is meritless. Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility.”