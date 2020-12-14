Frozen Assets

In December 2020, a judge in Chicago seized Girardi’s assets after allegations that the estranged couple withheld $2 million in client funds following the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash. Girardi did not attend the contempt hearing at the time, but instead called into the proceedings. The Los Angeles Times reported soon after that one of Girardi’s lawyers believed he should be subject to a mental examination. “I’m unsure that he understands either the nature or the gravity of the current situation,” Girardi’s attorney told the judge.