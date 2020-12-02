Splits

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce: Everything We Know So Far

Erika Jayne Divorce Is Sham Protect Her Tom Girardi Money Lawsuit Alleges
The Lawsuit

Erika and Tom were hit with a lawsuit in December 2020 that accused them of embezzling settlement funds intended to help the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims. In federal court documents obtained by Us, the class action firm Edelson PC claimed that the estranged couple’s divorce is “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money” and that they “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.” Erika and Tom did not immediately comment on the allegations.

