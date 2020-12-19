RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce: Everything We Know So Far

Tom’s ‘Illness’

According to court documents obtained by Us, Tom was secretly hospitalized for a “serious illness” in 2020. An attorney at his firm brought up the illness during a December court date, telling the judge that Tom was “unavailable in recent weeks due to a serious illness that caused him to be hospitalized for which he sought treatment.”

The paperwork stated Tom “couched everything” related to the fraud case in July 2020 because he was forced to be away from his firm amid his hospitalization. He also cited his illness as the cause of the “mistake” of not getting some of the families paid in full.

The Los Angeles Times also reported that one of Tom’s attorneys believed he should be subject to a mental examination. “I’m unsure that he understands either the nature or the gravity of the current situation,” the lawyer told the judge, noting the team is concerned about his mental competency.