Tom’s Partners Sue

According to court docs published by several outlets in December 2020, Tom’s business partners Robert Keese, Robert Finnerty and Jill O’Callahan are suing him too, claiming he never paid them approximately $315,000 in income from the partnership. Keese, Finnerty and O’Callahan dissolve the partnership and liquidate the assets, alleging Tom took money from their business “for his own personal gain” and took out business loans without their knowledge of his own use.