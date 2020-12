Wells Fargo Suit

The bank is also suing Tom and his Girardi Keese firm, alleging he didn’t make monthly payments for rent, taxes, fees and more on their office. According to the paperwork obtained by Us, the group owes Wells Fargo $882,000. Wells Fargo is also seeking interest at 10 percent per annum from the date of default and wants to seize Girardi Keese’s Los Angeles and San Bernardino, California, properties.