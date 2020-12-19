RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce: Everything We Know So Far

What Erika Knew

A source told Us that Erika never thought Tom “could be capable of doing what he has been accused of in court.”

“Erika was completely unaware of the very serious allegations that were being made against Tom in court,” the source told Us, referring to the fraud accusations. “Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things. Erika feels betrayed by Tom because she completely trusted him. She is just reeling from all of this, but make no mistake. Erika is a tough cookie and she isn’t stupid. She will get through this.”