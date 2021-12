When and How Did They Split?

According to a December 2021 statement from James’ attorney, Noella left Puerto Rico in May 2021 to begin filming RHOC in California, while James remained in Puerto Rico. Noella’s legal team allegedly informed James’ lawyers in July 2021 that she planned to file for separation, so James filed for divorce in Puerto Rico one day later. Noella filed for legal separation in Orange County in August 2021.