May 2022

Us confirmed that Lenny filed to end their marriage on May 20, citing “irreconcilable differences” and noted in the docs that they signed a prenuptial agreement. Days earlier, the back and forth between the twosome made headlines again when Mazepa alleged that Lenny “never blindsided” Lisa with their relationship.

“Lenny & I are both separated from our spouses. We are both currently going through divorces. I was informed Lisa was fully aware that he was going out with me,” the model told Us. “Despite her efforts to make the situation look otherwise, Lenny NEVER ‘blindsided’ her; in fact, he is going to great lengths to protect his family and do right by everyone involved in this difficult process.”

Lisa, for her part, fired back: “To clear things up, she does not know any private matters of family outside of the lies Lenny is telling her. She was invited in my home, a decision I now regret, but that does not mean she is privy to what happens with my family.”